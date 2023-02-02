Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Weave a Dream opening applications for funding

If you have an idea for an art, history or cultural project to bring to Savannah - here’s some...
If you have an idea for an art, history or cultural project to bring to Savannah - here’s some good news.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have an idea for an art, history or cultural project to bring to Savannah - here’s some good news.

Applications are now open to get funding, up to $5,000, to make your vision come to life.

The program is called Weave a Dream and once you have come up with your idea, you will want to get your application in because it is first come first serve until the money runs out.

To apply for the program, you must be part of a non-profit or any individuals that would like to apply have to partner with a non-profit. The goal is to get historical, cultural and art pieces or programing all around the City of Savannah.

“It’s important to bring art to the community, we reach a lot of underserved, under resourced people this way, it brings neighborhoods together, brings that comradery so it is really important for people to be active in the arts,” said CJ Bogle with Cultural Resources City of Savannah.

If you are interested in the program, there will be an information session Thursday at 12:30 p.m. There will be an in person option at the Cultural Arts Center or you can join virtually.

During the session you can get your questions answered and get help going over the application.

Organizers are excited to bring this program back this year and can’t wait to see the creativity.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on...
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside
Tyre Nichols
Georgia mental health experts say Tyre Nichols video can trigger racial trauma
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Naheim Williams, 17, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Oak Forest.
Chatham Co. Police searching for teen they believe ran away
Three months later: Fire report reveals $1.5 million in damage to Azure Cove apartment building
THE News at 11
Fire report reveals a million and a half dollars in damage to Azure Cove Apartment building
Lee Mayhew testifies in murder trial
Lee Mayhew testifies in murder trial