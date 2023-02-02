Weave a Dream opening applications for funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have an idea for an art, history or cultural project to bring to Savannah - here’s some good news.

Applications are now open to get funding, up to $5,000, to make your vision come to life.

The program is called Weave a Dream and once you have come up with your idea, you will want to get your application in because it is first come first serve until the money runs out.

To apply for the program, you must be part of a non-profit or any individuals that would like to apply have to partner with a non-profit. The goal is to get historical, cultural and art pieces or programing all around the City of Savannah.

“It’s important to bring art to the community, we reach a lot of underserved, under resourced people this way, it brings neighborhoods together, brings that comradery so it is really important for people to be active in the arts,” said CJ Bogle with Cultural Resources City of Savannah.

If you are interested in the program, there will be an information session Thursday at 12:30 p.m. There will be an in person option at the Cultural Arts Center or you can join virtually.

During the session you can get your questions answered and get help going over the application.

Organizers are excited to bring this program back this year and can’t wait to see the creativity.

