Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Duke Street

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Duke Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded in the area of 2500 Duke Street on Thursday evening for a shooting.

Details are limited at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Beaufort Police Department at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.