Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Duke Street

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Duke Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded in the area of 2500 Duke Street on Thursday evening for a shooting.

Details are limited at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Beaufort Police Department at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Streets closed around federal courthouse in Savannah
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020
Snapchat video from Paul Murdaugh presented as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Snapchat video from Paul Murdaugh presented as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Justin Barnard
Suspect arrested after fisherman killed in Darien

Latest News

LIVE: Testimony continues in Day 10 of Murdaugh murder trial
Georgia Arbor Day is coming up in a few weeks, but the Savannah Tree Foundation is getting an...
Savannah Tree Foundation looking to plant 175 trees
GS GS
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State
Garden City residents speak against development near Rossignol Hill neighborhood