Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Duke Street
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Duke Street.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded in the area of 2500 Duke Street on Thursday evening for a shooting.
Details are limited at this time.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Beaufort Police Department at 843-524-2777.
