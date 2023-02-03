Sky Cams
Bill would give Mighty Eighth Air Force national designation

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia leaders in Washington D.C. are working give the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum in Pooler a national designation.

Rep. Buddy Carter introduced a bill that would designate the location as a national museum. Rep. Austin Scott and Andrew Clyde from Georgia have both co-sponsored the bill along with several others from different states.

The museum preserves the stories and artifacts of the men and woman of the Eighth Air Force dating back to World War II and continuing through today.

