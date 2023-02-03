Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan County Sheriff’s Office(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam trying to get people to pay money to get rid of a warrant.

Deputies say, so far, they’ve received several reports of this scam with callers telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest. The sheriff’s office says as part of the scam, people receive a phone call telling them about the warrant.

The caller then requests money to have the warrant “taken care of.”

Deputies say if you get one of these calls, do not give out any financial information. They say these scams are constantly evolving.

“One minute it could be active warrants, but then it might become into unpaid tickets. It just really depends how long they can get away with the scam until they change it,” Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jennifer Fleming said.

Deputies say the sheriff’s office never calls anyone about payments and doesn’t give out warrant information over the phone.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Streets closed around federal courthouse in Savannah
Snapchat video from Paul Murdaugh presented as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Snapchat video from Paul Murdaugh presented as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak...
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus
Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020

Latest News

Decade of growth for the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization
Decade of growth for the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization
Streets closed around federal courthouse in Savannah
Alex Murdaugh is escorted by law enforcement personnel to the Colleton County Courthouse for...
Hearing continues if Murdaugh’s financial crime charges can be presented during murder trial
Georgia Legislature
Lawmakers propose oversight commission for district attorneys