Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam trying to get people to pay money to get rid of a warrant.

Deputies say, so far, they’ve received several reports of this scam with callers telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest. The sheriff’s office says as part of the scam, people receive a phone call telling them about the warrant.

The caller then requests money to have the warrant “taken care of.”

Deputies say if you get one of these calls, do not give out any financial information. They say these scams are constantly evolving.

“One minute it could be active warrants, but then it might become into unpaid tickets. It just really depends how long they can get away with the scam until they change it,” Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jennifer Fleming said.

Deputies say the sheriff’s office never calls anyone about payments and doesn’t give out warrant information over the phone.

