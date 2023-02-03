End of construction in sight for new Hinesville fire station

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville is making progress with the new fire station, right in the heart of downtown.

The process started a little over a year ago, and firefighters could be working from the new building in just a couple of months.

Hinesville Fire Chief Robert Kitchings said they’re more than halfway complete with their construction of the new fire station.

City officials say it’ll cost about $7.5 million, primarily funded through SPLOST funds. The new building will feature 10 drive-through bays, as well as new dorm rooms for firefighters.

It’ll also be more inclusive for female firefighters, offering an expanded women’s bathroom and showering facilities. Something not present in the previous building from the 1970s.

Kitchings says the new building will better serve his firefighters and the city.

“Hinesville is a growing city. We’ve been growing by leaps and bounds over the last few years, and the fire department has to keep up with that growth. The council and our city manager have been working really hard to get this project underway. It’s going to allow us to keep up and match that growth of our city,” Kitchings said.

Kitchings said the main building will be complete by sometime this spring, hopefully by April or May.

Then, construction begins on the second phase of the project to build new admin offices where the old fire department once stood.

