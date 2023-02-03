Garden City residents speak against development near Rossignol Hill neighborhood

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Land that a family has passed down for half a century is at the center of controversy.

It’s already zoned industrial and developers want to build a warehouse, but residents in the Rossignol Hill neighborhood packed a town hall meeting to say they’ve had enough.

It was standing room only in the Cooper Center Thursday night while CenterPoint developers tried telling residents in Garden City their plans.

But they didn’t get to say much.

“I don’t want to keep y’all from talking, but I do want to be able to show for whoever would like to see the exhibits. I’m happy to do that,” said a representative with CenterPoint.

“We don’t want to see that,” said a resident.

Rossignol Hill residents in Garden City showed up some with signs saying “Profit or People.”

“Everybody who comes to Garden City all they wanna do is make money. Nobody wanna say we wanna help y’all,” said a resident.

“Father didn’t take no stuff, momma don’t take no stuff, and I guess I’m not taking any either,” said another resident.

And another said, “you can build as high as you want...the noise still gonna be there. The backup noise I can still hear it in my sleep....beep beep.”

They even tried to get answers from city leaders like the mayor.

“Are we going to hear from our elected officials?”

The mayor shook his head.

And the city manager did attempt to address the crowd, but some people who were ignored got angry.

“Mr. city manager....mr. city manager...mr. city manager.”

A couple of city leaders did voice where they stand.

“Whatever my community says...because I live here I grew up here is what the hell I’m gonna do,” said District Four Councilmember Richard Lassiter.

“I am accountable to the citizens of Garden City. I am accountable to the city of Garden City, the developer and most of all myself,” said At-Large Councilmember Gwyn Hall.

Developers wanted a chance for residents to hear them out saying they have listened, increased the buffer and added screened fencing around the warehouse and container yard.

“How would you feel if this were your property? If you owned this property and it’s been in your family for 51 years?” said a CenterPoint Developer.

Developers and the mayor said the plan still needs to go through the planning commission again. It’s unclear whether or not council will discuss it at their next meeting on Monday.

