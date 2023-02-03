Georgia Day Parade returns on Feb. 10

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Day Parade returns to Savannah on Friday, Feb. 10.

The event had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The parade commemorates the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733.

The festivities start at 10:45 a.m. The parade route begins at Forsyth Park and continues north along Bull Street to City Hall. Students, musicians, local dignitaries, and costumed historical figures representing the broad span of Georgia history will march through Savannah’s historic squares.

Elementary and middle schools who participate in the parade will compete in the Georgia Day Parade Classroom Banner Competition, designing banners based on this year’s Georgia Day theme, “Made in Georgia,” and march behind their banners during the parade.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett, is the grand marshal of this year’s parade.

The parade will be live streamed at WTOC.com, the WTOC News App and WTOC+.

