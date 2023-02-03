Georgia Southern women’s basketball runs away from rival Georgia State, 74-49

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team bounced back in a big way on Thursday night. After losing two straight games, the Eagles took care of business against their rival, Georgia State, 74-49.

“You have take care of the in-state rival. I want to make sure that every time we play Georgia State we let them know that we’re the real GS,” head coach Anita Howard said after the victory.

Tarren Ward led all scorers with 19 points.

The Eagles will look to make it two straight victories when they host James Madison at 2 PM on Saturday.

