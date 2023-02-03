Hearing continues if Murdaugh’s financial crime charges can be presented during murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - The 10th day in the Murdaugh murder trial started without the jury as a hearing continued about whether financial crime charges against Alex Murdaugh can be used in the double murder trial.

The first witness to the stand was the current CEO of Palmetto State Bank.

“Mr. Murdaugh owed directly or indirectly $4.2 million,” Jan Malinowski said.

The defense argued that Murdaugh was paying back those loans and pushed on his record of doing so.

“Had Mr. Murdaugh’s relationship with the bank ever been flagged in any audit conducted by the FDSC or their contract auditors,” defense attorney Jim Griffin said.

“To my knowledge, no,” Malinowski said.

As the state continued to bring witnesses impacted by Murdaugh’s financial crime charges, next to the stand was one who Murdaugh has already confessed to wronging.

“Did he tell you that they already got the settlement for $505,000,” state prosecutor, Creighton Waters said. “No,” Michael Tony Satterfield said. He is the son of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh housekeeper that died 2018.

“Did he tell you that they had already gotten a settlement for $3.8 million,” Waters asked.

“No,” Satterfield said.

“Had he ever told you that there was an umbrella policy for $5 million,” Waters asked.

“No,” Satterfield replied.

“Did he ever mention to you anything about FORGE,” Waters asked.

“No,” Satterfield said.

“Did he mention anything to you about structuring any settlement,” Waters asked.

“No,” Satterfield said.

“Did you give him permission to steal your money,” Waters asked.

“No,” Satterfield said.

The hearing is expected to be continued Monday as the jury was brought back in around 11:40 a.m. and the double murder trial resumed.

A timeline of events is available below:

