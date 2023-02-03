Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration - Freedom Day: Film Series

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration - Freedom Day: Film Series is happening this weekend and two documentaries will be featured: “Exploring the Families of Historic Mitchelville” and “Harriot Tubman: From Railroad to a Spy.”

Both are directed by Luana Graves Sellars, who joined Afternoon Break to discuss her films.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Streets reopen around federal courthouse in Savannah
Snapchat video from Paul Murdaugh presented as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Snapchat video from Paul Murdaugh presented as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak...
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020

Latest News

Date night idea at E. Shaver, bookseller
Date night idea at E. Shaver, bookseller
YMCA programs benefit from Critz Tybee Run
YMCA Critz Tybee Run benefits community programs
YMCA Critz Tybee Run benefits community programs
YMCA Critz Tybee Run benefits community programs
Date night idea at E. Shaver, bookseller
Date night idea at E. Shaver, bookseller