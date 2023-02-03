SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration - Freedom Day: Film Series is happening this weekend and two documentaries will be featured: “Exploring the Families of Historic Mitchelville” and “Harriot Tubman: From Railroad to a Spy.”

Both are directed by Luana Graves Sellars, who joined Afternoon Break to discuss her films.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.