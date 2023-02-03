Sky Cams
House fire in Hinesville leaves one person without a home

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is without a home after a fire on Thursday night in Hinesville.

According to Liberty Fire Services Chief Brian Derby, the fire began just after 9 p.m. at a two story house on the 700 block of Pate Rogers Road.

The second story of the house was already engulfed when fire services arrived on scene.

A woman was taken to the hospital for observation.

