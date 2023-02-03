Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle

A tree fell on a car in Massachusetts on Friday and killed an infant inside. (WGGB/WSHM)
By Jessica Michalski and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday and killed an infant inside, officials said.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said an infant died after a tree crushed the car she was riding in around noon.

There’s so far no information on the condition of the driver and no official word on the identities of those in the car, which has a Connecticut license plate.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Streets reopen around federal courthouse in Savannah
Snapchat video from Paul Murdaugh presented as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Snapchat video from Paul Murdaugh presented as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak...
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020

Latest News

The Dallas Zoo says its missing monkeys lost weight but “show no signs of injury” after their...
Police: Man charged in taking of monkeys and other recent crimes at Dallas Zoo
Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant
Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant
Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant
Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant
Firearms examiner Paul Greer describes shotgun shells during Alex Murdaugh's double murder...
Prosecution, defense argue over ammuntion found near Maggie Murdaugh’s body