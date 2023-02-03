Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming soon to McDonald’s.

Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake will be on McDonald’s menus nationwide, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

In addition, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also make its return to the menu Feb. 20.

Both minty treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Streets closed around federal courthouse in Savannah
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020
Snapchat video from Paul Murdaugh presented as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Snapchat video from Paul Murdaugh presented as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Justin Barnard
Suspect arrested after fisherman killed in Darien

Latest News

FILE - With the State of the Union address coming next week, Biden has renewed calls for...
Biden to promote administration wins in speech to Democrats
Emperor Tamarin monkey
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.
Man leaves human jawbone at California police station
Austin officials face pressure to restore the power for thousands of residents after a major...
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze