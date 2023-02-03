New body cams purchased for Hinesville Police Department

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers at the Hinesville Police Department will soon be getting a major equipment upgrade.

The city has given the green light to the department to purchase new body-worn cameras for more than $100,000.

Assistant Police Chief Tracey Howard says the new body-worn cameras will help automate things for officers, as well as further increase the transparency of the department.

“When the officer turns their blue lights on and activates the in-car camera, it’ll also activate their body-worn camera at the same time. It’ll be one less effort the officer has to make as they’re exiting the vehicle,” Howard said.

Howard says this allows for more footage to be captured.

The new cameras are a newer generation of these cameras the department already has—both provided by LensLock. Howard says the updated software will operate more efficiently.

“When the officer comes back to the station or within range of the station, the camera will then download,” Howard said.

This allows for automatic access of body cam footage. Previously, officers had to download their files onto a server.

“If we get a call about something, we’re able to see it immediately once the officers are back in range. If there’s some question about what took place or what happened, or what the officer was involved in, we have that immediate ability,” Howard said.

Howard says they’re planning to buy around 70 of the new cameras, bringing all officers onto the new system. He said they are hoping to have the new body cameras at the department in the next few weeks.

