Rainy first half of the day, cooler air to follow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain continues to move in this morning, plan on a wet morning commute with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler this morning as rain progresses toward the coast through the commute. pic.twitter.com/6UEJOI9Zwc — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) February 3, 2023

Showers will be the most persistent after sunrise, exiting the coast after lunchtime. We’ll dry out from the afternoon into the evening, with temperatures in the 40s at night.

This weekend will be much colder as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Lows will be near freezing. Saturday morning with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s at daybreak. Highs will only make it to the lower 50s, but we will be dry.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with a slight chance of rain. Highs return to the mid 60s. Sunshine returns on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A warming trend then builds into the middle of the week. Tempertures return to the 70s on Tuesday with mid 70s back on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

