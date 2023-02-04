Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces re-election bid

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee announced Saturday that he’s seeking re-election for another term on council.

Purtee and his supporters, including fellow Alderman Nick Palumbo and Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, gathered at Mohawk Park for the announcement.

Purtee has served on council for three years and says he hopes he gets re-elected so he can continue projects that are in the works on Savannah’s Southside.

He says these projects include The Savannah Mall, a new southside community center, upgrades to Joseph Tribble Park, enhancing public safety and more.

He says all of these projects, though, wouldn’t be possible without the council acting together as one.

“One thing that I’ve asked for in this campaign and I’ve asked for for city council members is unity. We need to be one moving forward. We can be civil, and I’ve put that out there before there’s a civility pledge we’ve taken. I think it’s important that we are respectful for each other. We can always disagree, but we must do it in a way that’s civil and that’s my commitment to the city, that’s my commitment to the city, that’s my commitment to the district and to my counterparts,” Alderman Kurtis Purtee said.

WTOC will keep you updated on whether other councilmembers will be seeking re-election.

