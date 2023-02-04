Girl Scout cookie season officially kicks off Feb. 10

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local Girl Scout troops are gearing up for cookie season and Saturday area troop leaders picked up boxes of cookies for their troops to sell.

Cars and U-hauls were loaded up at cookie pick up day. Troop leaders from region three, otherwise known as Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, met at Apple Moving to get their boxes of all the iconic favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.

There are 10 types of cookies and this year they released a new one called Raspberry Rally, which is only available online.

Most of the people picking up cookies are with local Savannah troops, but some came as far as Brunswick and Vidalia. Each box of cookies sold means supporting life-changing, girl-led programs, experiences and learning.

“It’s really important from our perspective that the community understands that the cookies taste great and we’re glad that everybody loves them, but what’s really important to us is what he girls learn by selling the cookies and then their ability to do things as a troop from the money that they raise selling cookies,” Elizabeth Brown said.

“I’ve done so many trips funded by cookies. My troop has gone to Tennessee where we did white water rafting, hiking and all sorts of things. Just last November we went swimming with the manatees in Florida funded through cookies,” Marianna Hernandez said.

Cookie season officially kicks off next weekend, so you can expect to see troops hitting the streets. The season runs until March.

