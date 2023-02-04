Sky Cams
Johnson’s boys and girls basketball programs sweep Friday night doubleheader against Beach

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The gym inside of Sol C. Johnson High School was buzzing on Friday night and both home teams delivered.

In game one, the Lady Atom Smashers pulled out a 42-41 win over the Lady Bulldogs. Amayah Hamilton’s and one bucket and free throw put Johnson ahead and they sealed the victory with a steal in the final seconds. Hamilton led all scorers with 23 points.

The Johnson boys got their revenge in their second meeting with Beach this season. The Atom Smashers played lights out basketball and won 76 to 50. Malachi Robinson had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Johnson.

Even after Friday night’s decision, Beach holds a one-game lead in the 3A Region 3 standings. Both teams have three games remaining in region play.

