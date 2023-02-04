Saturday marks the final day of the Critz Tybee Run

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of runners got their money’s worth Saturday morning at the final day of the Critz Tybee Run.

There were several different races for runners to compete in today, including the Collin’s Quarter 10K, the Chu’s Half Marathon, The Lighthouse Pizza 2.8 mile Beach Run, and the West Construction 1 Mile..

Once the races were finished, runners were able to hang out in a tent to get a shirt, get their medals, and even eat and drink in a special VIP area- depending on what race package they bought.

The entrance fee for the races varied from as low as $32.00-$195.00.

All the money made from the race goes to the YMCA of Coastal Georgia and they say those funds gives their community outreach programs a huge boost.

“This is so important to us because we’re able to fund our tutoring programs for our kids after school, we’re able to fund our learning loss programs such as our ‘Why Reader’ program, and also children that don’t have a place to sleep, we’re able to put beds in our ‘Place to Dream’ program through this event and a few other of our annual campaign events” Krystal Mcgee said.

All in all, around 1,100 runners entered the various races this year.

They were also able to keep things sustainable: reusable cups were available at water stations and at the end of the race.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.