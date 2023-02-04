Sky Cams
Savannah organizations celebrating Freedom Day

Freedom Breakfast
Freedom Breakfast(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several area organizations celebrated Freedom Day Saturday which celebrates the day Abraham Lincoln signed the legislation that eventually became the 13th Amendment and abolished slavery.

One of those organizations: the A. Phillip Randolph Institute.

The APRI Savannah chapter held their Freedom Breakfast at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum.

They had several keynote speakers, including Alderwoman Estella Shabazz.

Different awards were given out to folks that have made significant contributions to the community- specifically in the areas of voter advocacy and worker’s rights.

“A. Phillip Randolph himself was one of the pioneers in labor, and the work that he did, we’re still doing and we’ll continue to be doing because it has to be done. He was a man that had a great foresight, and he know what people, and as he knew, he left a legacy for us to follow,” Jerome Irwin said.

“It gives us an opportunity to share our ideas from across the State of Georgia, from across the United States of America. We have conferences and stuff like that, but to bring it home here in Savannah so people can see what kind of situations we’ve got going on, it’s crucial for us as far as making sure we move the narrative forward,” James Jones said.

Members from different chapters of the APRI were at the breakfast including Macon and Atlanta.

Clayola Brown, the organization’s national President, was also in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

