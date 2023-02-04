Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

WAYNE CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting.

Officials say deputies responded to a call of a person shot Friday.

The victim died of their injures and has been identified.

Police identified the suspect as Lanis Brown. His whereabouts are unknown at and is considered armed and dangerous.

This incident is under investigation as limited details have been released.

If anyone has any information in this incident, you are asked to call 912-427-5970.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.