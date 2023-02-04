Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

Sky Cams
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Lanis Brown after a deadly shooting Friday.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting.

Officials say deputies responded to a call of a person shot Friday.

The victim died of their injures and has been identified.

Police identified the suspect as Lanis Brown. His whereabouts are unknown at and is considered armed and dangerous.

This incident is under investigation as limited details have been released.

If anyone has any information in this incident, you are asked to call 912-427-5970.

