Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in deadly shooting

WAYNE CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting.

Officials say deputies responded to a call of a person shot around 11:10 a.m. Friday.

The victim died of their injures and has been identified as Zack Johnson, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the incident happened on Community Circle near Rayonier Road.

Police identified the suspect as Lanis Brown. His whereabouts are unknown at and is considered armed and dangerous.

This incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information in this incident, you are asked to call 912-427-5970.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.