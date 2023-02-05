1 dead, 1 injured after following a shooting in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Chatham County.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Detectives are still working to determine the events that led up to the shooting, but believe that the incident is a possible home invasion incident.

Police say the suspected intruder died at the scene and the resident is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 912- 651- 4717, or send a tip through the department’s online tip form.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

