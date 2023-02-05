Coast Guard rescues woman off of St. Catherine’s Island
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was rescued off of the coast of Liberty County Saturday.
Air Station Savannah posted in a tweet that a 56-year-old woman had to be rescued from a vessel that ran aground near St. Catherine’s Island.
#USCG Air Station #Savannah rescued a 56 year-old woman from a vessel that ran aground near St. Catherine’s Island, Saturday. pic.twitter.com/nkCpZnBuX1— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 4, 2023
No other details have been released.
WTOC will provide updates once they become available.
