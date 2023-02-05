Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Coast Guard rescues woman off of St. Catherine’s Island

A woman was rescued off the coast of Liberty County Saturday.
A woman was rescued off the coast of Liberty County Saturday.(Source: USCG Southeast)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was rescued off of the coast of Liberty County Saturday.

Air Station Savannah posted in a tweet that a 56-year-old woman had to be rescued from a vessel that ran aground near St. Catherine’s Island.

No other details have been released.

WTOC will provide updates once they become available.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanis Brown
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in deadly shooting
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Thomas Square restaurant owner meets with city, county leaders after being burglarized twice
Thomas Square restaurant owner meets with city, county leaders after being burglarized twice
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak...
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus

Latest News

Hannah Cali
Hannah Cail
Savannah State Senior Night
Savannah State Senior Night
Mighty Eighth
Rep. Buddy Carter introduces bill to designate Mighty Eighth as a national museum
Lanis Brown
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in deadly shooting