Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecvast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures will fall into the 40s quickly after sunset tonight. Be sure to bundle up if you have any late-night plans, and look out for a few overnight showers around our coastal areas.

These should linger around most of tomorrow morning, especially in the low-country counties. I’ll look for starting temps in the 40s, but we could see a few upper-30s in northern inland areas. Throughout most of the day, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies until these clear out closer to sunset.

Then, we’ll start a sunny start to the work week. Low temps will be in the mid-40s for most with upper-60s by that afternoon. We’ll continue to track warmer temps each day in the 70s throughout the remainder of the week.

During the mid-week, I’ll be tracking increasing closed cover each day with light shower chances along the coast. This begins to change Thursday night as our next cold front pushes in from the west. Leading to scattered showers overnight into Friday.

Depending on the timing of this system, we also could have a few scattered storms as well. However, it’s still too early to tell any specifics right now. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast throughout the week. Regardless, this system will be leading to more chilly weather next weekend.

