Freedom Day celebration held at Mitchelville Park Saturday

Freedom Day
Freedom Day(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - A Freedom Day celebration was held at the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on Hilton Head Island.

Held in conjunction with the 27th Annual Gullah Celebration, the Freedom Day celebration honored Robert Smalls who was born into slavery in Beaufort.

He freed himself, his crew, and his family during the Civil War. After the war, he returned to Beaufort to become a politician.

There were several special guests including the Great-Great Grandson of Robert Smalls who spoke about how special this day was.

“This is ground zero to liberation, to freedom, to reconstruction and I really recommend people to come here and to walk in the steps of people who were among the very first African Americans to get a taste of liberation and freedom.”

Hilton Head Gullah artist Quentin Smalls also performed a rap ballad about the history of Robert Smalls.

Lanis Brown
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in deadly shooting
Thomas Square restaurant owner meets with city, county leaders after being burglarized twice
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak...
Snapchat video from Paul Murdaugh presented as evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
