Hannah Cail breaks Calvary Day girls basketball’s all-time scoring record

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hannah Cali scored point number 1,839 in a Calvary Day uniform over the weekend and surpassed Katie Covington as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Cali scored on a vintage length of the floor layup in the first quarter of Saturday’s matchup against St. Vincent’s -- sealing the record. Cali was then met at half court by Covington for a nice ovation a moment in front of a big home crowd.

Calvary Day went on to defeat St. Vincent’s, 54-32, with Cali dumping in 30 of those 54 points.

The Lady Cavaliers move to 14-0 in 3A Region 3 play after the win. They’ll travel to Savannah Country Day on Tuesday, 2/7 to close out region play.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

