Savannah State basketball celebrates Senior Night with both programs defeating Clark Atlanta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State men and women both took care of business inside of Tiger Arena against Clark Atlanta on Senior Night.

The Lady Tigers entered their matchup just one game behind the Lady Panthers for first place in the SIAC East. Great defensive play down the stretch, clutch free throws and two big buckets from Amari Heard sealed the 53-51 win.

The Savannah State women and Clark Atlanta are now tied at the top of the SIAC East standings with three regular season game remaining.

The men completed the double-header sweep with a 57-47 victory. Ayjay Plain led the way for the Tigers with 25 points.

The Savannah State men hold just a half-game first place lead over Benedict in the SIAC East standings.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.