Rep. Buddy Carter introduces bill to designate Mighty Eighth as a national museum

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Georgia’s congressional members are working to put the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum in Pooler the National stage.

Rep. Buddy Carter introduced a bill that would designate the location as the official national museum of the Mighty Eighth. Representatives Austin Scott and Andrew Clyde from Georgia have both cosponsored the bill along with several others from different states.

The Museum preserves the stories and artifacts of the men and woman of the Eighth Air Force dating back to World War two and continuing through Saturday Carter says this designation is meaningful for the First Congressional District.

