Super Museum Sunday underway on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday was Super Museum Sunday, which meant participating museums and historical sites all over the state had free admission. People took advantage of the day by exploring some of the ones we have right here in the Coastal Empire.

The Tybee Island Light Station and Museum was one of them. Staff says this is a day they look forward to every year and it draws in crowds like they see during the peak summer season. The light station dates back to 1736. Staff says the lighthouse is the tallest and oldest one in Georgia. It’s more than 140 feet tall. Surrounding the lighthouse are three light keeper’s cottages for people to check out.

People from near and far stopped by to enjoy it without having to get out their wallet.

“It does give them the push to explore the things that are in their backyard. We have over 100 sites participating today throughout the state, so it really is that time to jump in and see what is offered around you,” said Nicole Thompson, Director of Tybee Island Light Station & Museum.

“We were fishing for our wallet and we were going to pay the fee to get in today, but it makes it that much more fun because it was just like an extra little gift on our vacation,” said Linda Blue visiting from North Carolina.

