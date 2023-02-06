22-year-old entrepreneur gets Outstanding Georgia Citizen award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man who started a production company in Savannah at the age of 12 has been getting a lot of recognition for his involvement in the community.

He has received many awards, but his most recent was being named an Outstanding Georgia Citizen. WTOC got to speak to the man who said he couldn’t do what he does without the community.

22-year-old MiQuan Green, the founder and president of MGreen Productions has had many accomplishments with his business.

His company’s focuses on marketing and videography impact his local community.

Through the years he has received many letters and awards recognizing his impact.

“Congratulatory letters from president Obama, congratulatory letters from Governor Brian Kemp to name a few. Most recently I was named an outstanding Georgia citizen,” said Green.

Green expressed that it felt amazing to be recognized for doing what he loves, but he said he couldn’t have done it without his team or the community.

“You know it survived and did well? it’s because of the community.”

That is why he wants to support the people in the community in any way he can.

“Whether it be photography, whether it be through videography or simply just myself showing up and supporting community efforts. Whether it be a nonprofit trying to give supplies to schools, or a nonprofit to make sure mothers have blankets whether it be a nonprofit to make sure our youth are provided with food. We want to make sure we support the community and programs that are doing great things.”

Many community members like Ida Floyd Austin who owns a deli next door to Green said that Green has a heart of gold and is a man of action.

Ida remembered when he helped her get the word out about the deli she just opened in January.

“When I had my grand opening him and his crew came over took all kinds of videos and pictures and he is here always buying lunch and breakfast.

Ida said she has no doubt he will go far in life.

“He’s a good young man, and he cares about people and he cares about people that are the most important thing, the community you have to care about folks and he is one that does.”

Miquan said he is grateful people feel the way they do about him.

“We don’t do this for awards or accolades, but the fact that people have nominated us, and not only nominated but we have been recipients of these great awards it is truly an honor.”

He said he doesn’t plan on stopping his efforts anytime soon.

To learn more about MiQuan’s business and involvement in the community you can go to his website.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.