Coastal Health District holding free screenings for heart health month

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - February is Heart Health Month. Nurses say it’s important to keep tabs on your heart health.

The Coastal Health District is hosting the free blood pressure and glucose screenings in several counties throughout February.

First up is Bryan County with the free screenings taking place at both the Richmond Hill and Pembroke offices.

Nurses say these tests cam help spot any potential issues like high blood pressure and high glucose levels leading to heart problems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.

Nurses say in addition to these tests, there are steps you can take in your daily life to keep a healthy heart.

“Maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy, getting some physical exercise everyday. These are things that cannot just benefit your blood pressure but can also benefit the entire body as well as your blood glucose with your diet,” said Laurie Melhorn, the Bryan County Nurse Manager.

No appointments are needed for these screenings.

To see a full list of dates and times for screenings in other counties this month, click here.

