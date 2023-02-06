Delay in WTOC antenna project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is excited for viewers to get an improved signal with our new megawatt antenna, but there has been an unforeseen delay in the project.

WTOC had been telling antenna viewers to rescan their channels on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.

WTOC will provide an update as soon as the project is completed and our new and improved signal is available.

Besides antenna, you can always stream us for free at WTOC.com, the WTOC News and First Alert Weather apps, or on WTOC+, which is available on most streaming devices.

The Federal Communications Commission has an article posted with tips on rescanning channels. Click here to read.

