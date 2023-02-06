Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll look for a sunny start to the work week. Low temps will be in the mid to lower-40s for most with upper-60s to lower-70s by that afternoon. If you have any outdoor plan you’re trying to accomplish this will be the best day to do it.

We’ll continue to track warmer temps each day in the 60s & 70s throughout the remainder of the week. As warmer and drier conditions hang around the first half of the week, our pollen count will be back on the rise until more rain moves in Thursday & Friday.

During this time, I’ll be tracking increasing closed cover each day with a few light shower chances along the coast. This begins to change Thursday night as our next cold front pushes in from the west. Leading to scattered showers overnight into Friday.

Depending on the timing of this system, we also could have a few scattered storms as well. However, it’s still too early to tell any specifics right now. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast throughout the week. Regardless, this system will be leading to more chilly weather next weekend as high temperatures drop into the 50s.

