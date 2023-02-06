Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Environmental groups team up to clean a creek in Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly.

Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond.

Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.

Floating booms collect trash that flows down Little Lotts Creek.

A team from Ogeechee Riverkeeper and Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful waded in and filled their nets.

They do this every few weeks to save the trash from floating to the Ogeechee River and eventually the ocean.

They call the project “Don’t Litter Lotts”. They think most people would be surprised how quickly the trash collects but not from people dumping directly in the creek.

“Trash bins that don’t have a lid on top of them. It might be blowing out of the back of vehicles. You might not think of trash in the back of a pickup as a problem. But if the wind catches it it blows out,” Ogeechee Riverkeeper Melanie Sparrow said.

They stretch the booms across the creek to collect the bottles and other trash, while letting the creek continue to flow.

She says they’ll keep using these booms because they’re working.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
SCAD Museum of Art
Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday
A woman was rescued off the coast of Liberty County Saturday.
Coast Guard rescues woman off of St. Catherine’s Island
Lanis Brown
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in deadly shooting
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh, right, sits with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at...
Judge rules to allow financial crime testimony in Murdaugh murder trial
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
Coastal Health District holding free screenings for heart health month
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.