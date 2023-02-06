FDA considering updating blood donation guidelines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The FDA is looking to change some of the requirements for donating blood. The potential rule change would ease the restrictions for gay men to donate.

This could help with the blood supply here to get in more donors into blood centers and boost the blood supply. The change could bring in new donors that have not been able to donate blood in the past.

Right now the FDA has a new draft out and they are in the 60 day comment period before they make any official changes. The proposal is to eliminate time based deferrals and instead switch to risk-based deferrals for men who have sex with other men.

The current donor history questionnaire would be revised to ask all donors about new or multiple sexual partners in the past three months to determine if they are eligible to give blood.

“This will potentially expand that pool of eligible donors though we don’t know exactly what that number looks like,” said Katie Smithson from the Blood Connection. “We just ask that people be patient with us as we figure out what all of this means and how we best implement it and ensure that the blood supply is stable and safe for our hospital partners.”

The Blood connection says once they get final word from the FDA to make the switch, they will have to update all of their systems and do training with staff before this is implemented.

We don’t have a timeline on when this could happen but we will keep you updated as soon as these changes are in effect.

