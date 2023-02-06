Sky Cams
Georgia Southern investing $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras

Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is planning a upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology.

The University will upgrade the cameras in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform with a $1.2 million budget.

In addition, the new cameras will be placed at entrances to our campuses that can tie into those from other law enforcement agencies.

“This is a major step forward in our ongoing work to keep our campus safe.”

The new equipment will add to, and augment, Georgia Southern’s network of more than 1,800 video cameras on its three campuses.

The project will begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed by the start of the fall 2023 semester.

