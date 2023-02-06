Sky Cams
HIV vaccine hits another setback

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After decades of research and trials, another HIV vaccine has failed to get positive results. Experts say that the way the virus changes rapidly and because it can go undetected for many years, it’s making it difficult to get the vaccine just right.

Even though this is another setback, it is not all bad news. HIV was first identified here in America in the 1980s with short life expectancy, today, it is a manageable chronic disease where people can still live out a full life.

However, experts are still trying to get a HIV vaccine for a couple of reasons. First, to vaccinate people who may be at risk to minimize their chances of getting infected if they do come into contact with HIV. Second, the vaccine would be to help those living with HIV to fight the disease.

However, after decades of research, there is still not a vaccine, but experts remain optimistic that one day they will find a way to finally cure and prevent HIV.

“Each time a trial fails, we have learned something new that we can now add to the next trial,” said Dr. Debbie Hagins, the Coastal Health District CARE Centers Medical Director. “Until we have that cure that prevention, we have very very very effective treatments that are very well tolerated that we can of course administer for the life of that individual.”

Those who are currently living with HIV can take a pill once a day or get an injection every few months to help manage the disease. But researchers are not giving up.

They continue to host trials for those HIV treatments here in our region and are actually starting up a new trial on Monday to help make treatment even easier for those living with HIV.

