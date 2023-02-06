Hometown Hero: Sparkling Queens Cleaning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Keeping a clean house can be too much for anyone going though cancer treatments or caring for a loved one who has cancer.

Nancy Garza doesn’t mind if she sometimes works harder cleaning other people’s homes than her own.

“If we can go out and love on them and help them and help them get their home clean and help them to get company to come in, that’s what we do. We just clean,” Nancy Garza said.

Garza works for Sparkling Queens Cleaning, a local company that often donates its services, cleaning the homes of cancer patients and families dealing with Hospice Care.

“We had a close family member diagnosed with cancer last summer. So, that just became very important to me to do anything I can to give back to anybody who’s going through cancer treatment,” Taylor Matthews said.

Taylor Matthews signed her company up with the Cleaning For a Reason Program and started providing free cleanings and the peace of mind that comes with it.

We usually do two patients a month, We’re seeing three patients this month.

“I cleaned for one man who was so excite and happy for me to be there because he had just lost his wife. Everything was in chaos and he had family coming and he just didn’t know how to clean.”

But these WTOC Hometown Heroes also get something out of helping people through difficult times.

“The most rewarding part for me is just being able to help people, making sure that when they’re going through cancer treatment, they don’t really have to think about cleaning.”

“Our owner, I think she just has the heart to love on others and help others and serve others, And those of us who work here, all of us feel the same. We said let’s get out there in the community and see who we can help.”

“It’s also been rewarding to talk with my staff. I actually had one staff member who let me know her mom has battled three different types of cancer to be able to see how rewarding it is for them as well.”

