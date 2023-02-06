How to prepare for severe weather

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Georgia, you’ll hear plenty of warnings this week to get ready for possible severe weather this spring or summer.

Local and state emergency agencies want you to prepare to keep yourself and your family safe.

It might be hard to think about severe weather on a gorgeous day. But emergency leaders say a few steps now can help make things better when bad weather does come.

As we’ve seen before, Spring and summer can often mean tornadoes or strong storms in South Georgia.

They can bring down trees and power lines and leave you without electricity. Rain storms can wash out dirt roads and leave you stranded in your home. Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn says three basic steps can have you prepared.

“Get a kit with some basic supplies that will get you through 2-3 days. Make a plan - know where you might go if you have to evacuate, and stay Informed,” Ted Wynn, Bulloch Co. Public Safety Director said.

He says severe weather can impact you even without being catastrophic. He says flashlights, phone chargers, bottled water and non-perishable food can get your through a short-term “disaster”.

“No, you don’t have to empty the shelves at your local store. Two to three days is what you need to be prepared for at the least.”

To stay informed, he urges everyone to have weather-tracking apps like WTOC downloaded on your phone and localized alerts set to give you up to date information.

