Judge rules to allow financial crime testimony in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The judge has ruled to allow testimony related to Alex Murdaugh’s financial criminal charges in the double murder trial.

The disbarred Lowcountry attorney is charged in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul.

The jury had not been present in the courtroom for additional testimony focusing on the nearly 100 charges relating to financial crimes ranging from money laundering to stealing millions from clients and the family law firm and tax evasion.

Judge Clifton Newman had been listening to that testimony to decide whether he will allow the state to call those witnesses again to testify before the jury.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.