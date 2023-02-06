Sky Cams
LIVE: Testimony continues in Day 11 of Murdaugh murder trial

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 11 begins Monday in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

A timeline of events is available below:

