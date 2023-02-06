Families launch charities in honor of loved ones involved in Murdaugh cases

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Week three of the murder trial against disbarred low country attorney Alex Murdaugh continuing Monday.

The once prominent lawyer is accused of killing his wife and son on their Colleton County property in 2021.

Judge Clifton Newman listened to more testimony to decide whether jurors will hear about the financial crime charges Murdaugh faces.

One of those witnesses taking the stand this morning is the lawyer for the Beach Family.

Their teenage Daughter Mallory was killed in a 2019 boat crash where Paul Murdaugh was accused of driving drunk while under age.

“The Beach family stood on the causeway for 8 days while their daughter’s body was in the water. I don’t know that there’s any amount of money that somebody would willingly take to go through what they’ve gone through, but if you are asking a lawyer who does civil work, was I making a substantial demand? In terms of a settlement, I think that most people would say yes.”

After his testimony Judge Newman granted the motion, allowing the jury to hear testimony surrounding the financial crimes.

There’s been a lot of buzz around this double-murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh and his family are now the focus of documentaries, true-crime shows and headlines across the globe. There is another side to this story that isn’t getting as much attention.

Some people close to this case have argued there hasn’t been enough focus, on the Murdaugh’s alleged victims.

The families of two of those victims have launched charities, in their honor.

Here’s a look at how they are giving back.

4 years ago this month, 19-year-old Mallory Beach was killed when authorities say a drunken Paul Murdaugh crashed his father’s boat into a Beaufort County bridge.

Another boater found her body a week later.

The Beach’s - represented by Lowcountry attorney Mark Tinsley are still suing Alex Murdaugh for wrongful death.

But they say, there’s much more to Mallory’s story.

After she died, Beach’s family started “Mal’s Palz.”

It’s a non-profit, aimed at raising enough money to build a much-needed new shelter in Hampton County and also donate to other local shelters.

Beach’s family says she loved animals, especially puppies fostering them and even bringing home strays.

The foundation has already raised tens-of-thousands of dollars.

In February 2018, Murdaugh’s housekeeper, 57-year-old Gloria Satterfield died following what authorities described as a ‘trip-and-fall’ incident at the family’s Colleton County home.

The same home where Paul and Maggie were shot-and-killed a few years later.

The Satterfield’s also sued Murdaugh for wrongful death and, last June, reached a $4.3 million agreement.

The family immediately launched ‘Gloria’s Gift’, a charity to help underprivileged families in Hampton County buy Christmas gifts.

Family attorney Eric Bland talked to WTOC in Colleton County.

“The family is at peace. Believe it or not, they have forgiven Alex, because of their Christian beliefs. But they also feel like Gloria did not die in vein. She died for the purpose of she was the wellspring, which opened up all the financial crimes where other victims came forward,” Bland said.

