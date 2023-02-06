Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County jury has acquitted a Savannah man on murder charges.

During a trial last week, the jury found Kelvin Waye not guilty of the felony charges against him, including malice and felony murder.

He was released on Friday from the Chatham County Jail after the verdict, according to court filings.

The case goes back to May of 2020 when Waye was arrested during a SWAT standoff in a Port Wentworth neighborhood.

He was accused in the shooting death of 20-year-old Roderick Mathews who was killed on April 7 of that year in Savannah.

