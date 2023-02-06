Mostly sunny, mild start to the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts out on the cool side with lows in the low to mid 40s.

A slight breeze will make it feel a few degrees cooler around daybreak. Mostly sunny skies will be around today with highs in the upper 60s. There will be a light northerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour from the afternoon into the early evening.

Not bad for a Monday! pic.twitter.com/x2QY5QhPy1 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) February 6, 2023

Tuesday will be a similar day with morning lows near 40 degrees and highs near 70 under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances remain absent through Wednesday as high pressure holds overhead.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with morning temperatures closer to 50 degrees and highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday starts out in the mid 50s, but a cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening. This will bring in a rain chance during the second half of the day. Our next best chance of rain is on Friday as a front moves through. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday, but colder air moves in for the weekend.

Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees Saturday afternoon with lows back in the mid 30s on Sunday morning with highs once again near 60 degrees.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

