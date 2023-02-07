1 person injured following shooting in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Jesup Wednesday.

Jesup police say the shooting happened on 118 Shamrock Ave. The victim was a 22-year-old male and is in stable condition.

The suspect 23-year-old Nyzaia Buggs was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300.

