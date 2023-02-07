Bulloch Co. middle school teacher suspended after pushing student

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County teacher has been suspended without pay after pushing a middle school student.

A fair dismissal hearing was held last week by the Board of Education. The board decided to suspend Langston Chapel Middle School teacher, Marc Roundtree, for 60 days without pay after reviewing the video. The board said it had seen sufficient evidence that Roundtree engaged in “willful neglect of duties.”

The Bulloch County superintendent had recommended termination prior to the board’s decision.

In the surveillance video provided by the school system, Roundtree can be seen pushing a middle school student in early December 2022. In the video, the student approaches Roundtree from behind and appears to bump his back and possibly touch his head. Roundtree then turns and pushes the student. The student falls backwards, hitting his back and appearing to hit his head on lockers.

Roundtree attempts to help the student up before the student falls back to his knees. Roundtree is then seen helping the student up again and walking with him down the hallway.

