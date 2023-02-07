Chatham Co. courthouse expected to be finished by 2024

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since Chatham County broke ground on the new county trial courthouse. It may take longer than expected to get it done.

Chatham County engineers say they hit a few setbacks when building the new county courthouse. It was originally expected to be ready by the end of this year. Now they hope to have it wrapped up by 2024.

The new courthouse will feature four state court rooms, eight superior court rooms and more gallery seating which officials say will help trial courts run smoother.

The county’s senior project manager Parveez Ali-Yousuy says they are about halfway done with the project.

She says the project will now costs taxpayers $88 million. Last April, their budget was $84 million.

Ali Yousuy says setbacks are typical for a project of this size.

“We have run into supply chain issues but we’ve not had to go through any major redesigns thankfully. We’ve had to do some minor design accommodations in order to keep the project moving but overall the contract have been quite proactive,” Parveez Ali-Yousuy said.

The road closure on Montgomery Street will last until the project is finished.

She hopes to get started on the inside of the courthouse by this summer.

