Citizen’s Academy returns to Hinesville Police Department

The Hinesville Police Department and Law Enforcement Center.(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Police departments often cite trust from their community as one of the things they care about the most.

To help develop that trust, twice a year the Hinesville Police Department puts on a Citizen’s Academy and this spring’s iteration is right around the corner.

The Hinesville Police Department wants to add something new to the Citizen’s Academy this year, because they say many people like to do the program more than once.

This year, one new thing they’ll be doing is offering a tour of the Liberty County Jail.

Bryan Wolfe, the department’s community resource officer, says that in addition to that, they’ll also delve into criminal procedure and law, as well as patrol operations and investigations.

The program is free and open to all adults. People signing up will be vetted by the Hinesville PD but they say they’ve never turned anyone away.

“Everyone that comes to this program, when they leave, they understand what we do and why we do it. They understand what good policing looks like and what bad policing look like. With that, I ask them to go out into the community and say, hey, you know, whenever they’re discussing something or they see something, they’ll have that knowledge to talk about it with their peers and hopefully improve community relations,” said Wolfe.

The first class of the 10-week program is on February 23rd.

To enroll, click here.

