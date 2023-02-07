City council votes on $2 million grant for park area on Statesboro’s Blue Mile project

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s city council voted today on a grant to get money for a major development, but also commits them to spending some money of their own.

The city’s vote today accepts a $2 million grant from the state with a promise to match it with $500,000 or so in city funds. But one council member wonders if the city should put any more funds to the creek project.

The grant money would be used to renovate the park area between Fair Road and Zetterower Avenue as part of the Creek on the Blue Mile project. It’s a multi-million dollar project that would combine flood prevention, a park attraction, and a retail zone next to the waterway.

Council member Phil Boyum questioned whether the project’s rising cost has priced it out of the city’s budget and whether they would recoup what they’ll spend. Other council members urged the group to continue using state money and grant funds to plan the project.

Boyum countered they must look at the long term costs and benefits.

“I like to say “we’re not deciding on a road for today. We’re deciding what that road’s going to be in 50 years.” It’s the same with this project. How is this going to benefit us down the road and is it where we need to be putting a lot of our resources,” said Councilmember Boyum.

City manager Charles Penny said the grant money for park improvements would be available until 2026.

